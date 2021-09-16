Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 15,559 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $291,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

