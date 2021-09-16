Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 4,945 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $248,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00.
NASDAQ:OM traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 397,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.
OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
