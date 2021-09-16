Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 4,945 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $248,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 397,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

