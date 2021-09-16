Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO Sells 79,340 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 474,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

