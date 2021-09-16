Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 132,287 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Switch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

