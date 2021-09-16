Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $224,876.19 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USLM stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $761.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

