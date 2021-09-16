Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 19,109 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

