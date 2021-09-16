Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $99,045.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

