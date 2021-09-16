Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $99,045.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VRA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
