Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 18,404 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Viant Technology stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 204,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $773.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

