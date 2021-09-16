Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,244 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,898. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.