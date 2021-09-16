Inspire Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.52. 3,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.08 and its 200 day moving average is $237.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.