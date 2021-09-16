Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,868. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

