InsurAce Price Hits $2.12 (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004448 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00175397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.65 or 0.07437966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.51 or 0.99738913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00859484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

