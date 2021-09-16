Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.53. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

