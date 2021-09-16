Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Reduced by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 762,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

