Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Raised by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,371 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

