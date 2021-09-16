Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

