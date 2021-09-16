International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $734.15

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.15 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 716.64 ($9.36). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 75,081 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 727.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.15. The firm has a market cap of £302.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

