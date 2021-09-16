International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

