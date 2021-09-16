Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.