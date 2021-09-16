Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys Shares of 4,595 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

