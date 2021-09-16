Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average is $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.