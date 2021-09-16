Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLW opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

