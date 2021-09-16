Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 364.0% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 116,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,400. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

