Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,615,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.