Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PKW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,738. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after buying an additional 1,508,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.