Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,733 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $13.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 128,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

