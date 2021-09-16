Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 124,128 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

