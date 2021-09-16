Investors Buy High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 stock opened at $164.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -232.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. Five9 has a 52 week low of $116.93 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $7,901,238 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

