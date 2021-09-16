Investors Purchase High Volume of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URNM)

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,977 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 15,116% compared to the average volume of 105 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,577,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

URNM stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

