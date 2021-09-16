iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

