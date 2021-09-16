iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 833,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

