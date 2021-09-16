iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

