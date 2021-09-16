iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

