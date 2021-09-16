iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Position Raised by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. 33,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

