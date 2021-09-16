iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,662% compared to the average daily volume of 29 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $31,349,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $5,542,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $88.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

