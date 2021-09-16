iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 1.43% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

