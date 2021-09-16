iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.55. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

