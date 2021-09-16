iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

