iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 97.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,305. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

