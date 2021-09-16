ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

