Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

