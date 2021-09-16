Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

