Isthmus Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

