Isthmus Partners LLC Has $205,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in The Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 9.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 378,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

