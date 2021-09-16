iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price target upped by Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered iSun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in iSun by 108.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

