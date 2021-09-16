Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04. 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the second quarter worth $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.