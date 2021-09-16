iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,101,671.16 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.

Shares of ITOS opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

