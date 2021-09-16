ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Rachel Louise Smith Buys 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Rachel Louise Smith purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($197.19).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 410.60 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.65. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.