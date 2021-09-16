Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 131 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 131 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $10,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ITRI opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.