IVERIC bio’s (ISEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.